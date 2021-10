AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation said the deathless day on Texas roadways was Nov. 7, 2000.

With the 21st anniversary of the date approaching, TxDOT is promoting a campaign asking drivers to help “End The Streak.”

The department said people can do that by remembering to wear the seatbelt, not drinking and driving, not driving distracted, and respecting the speed limit. “If you don’t do it for yourself, do it for the ones who love you,” TxDOT said.