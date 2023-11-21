AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation said starting on Tuesday, drivers will need to be aware of a new traffic pattern for the southwest section of SL 335.

According to TxDOT, starting on Nov. 21, westbound SL 335 from Coulter Street to FM 2590 will see a change in traffic pattern. TxDOT said drivers going north on the old SL 335 “will need to stay on SL 335 westbound towards the intersection of FM 2590 and SL 335, then turn right to go north.”

Image provided by the Texas Department of Transportation

TxDOT said part of the roadway will be demolished and removed.