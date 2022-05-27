AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation announced Friday that State Loop 335 officially opened today from I-40 to FM 2186 (Hollywood Road.)

According to a news release from the Amarillo district of TxDOT, officials said the intersection of State Loop 335 and 34th Avenue opened for traffic Friday. This comes after the northbound portion of the loop was closed May 12 while the southbound lanes remained open during construction.

According to the release, both the east and westbound lanes of 34th Avenue have been closed at the loop for the last several weeks. Officials said a single lane in both directions opened Friday.

“With the completion of this intersection, SL 335 north- and southbound traffic is in its final configuration from I-40 southbound to FM 2186 (Hollywood Road),” the release said. “TxDOT would like to thank drivers for the patience and support while work on this project that will improve safety and mobility took place.”