TxDOT announces multiple signal and crosswalk operations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced multiple signal and crosswalk operations in Amarillo, according to TxDOT’s twitter.

Starting today, Sept. 15, hybrid beacons for crosswalks are active on Amarillo Blvd. (BI-40D) at Arthur Street and Wilson Street and the light will flash yellow for 7 days until Wed., Sept. 22.

In addition, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, contractors will be working at I-27 and 45th Ave. to activate the new traffic signals and remove old poles. According to a TxDOT tweet, various areas will be closed and frontage road traffic will be delayed through Friday morning.