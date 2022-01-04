TxDOT announces road closures in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo announced multiple road closures on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and Wednesday, Jan. 5 for demolitions and repairs.

According to TxDOT, the right lane of Lakeside Drive at I-40 and the eastbound turnaround will be closed on on Jan. 4 and 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for sidewalk demolition under the I-40 bridge.

In addition, the right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed at Ross Street and the I-40 westbound entrance ramp from Ross Street will be closed Jan. 4 and 5 for concrete repairs at Arthur Street.

The right lane of State Loop (SL) 335 will be closed on Jan. 4 at SH 136 for patching repairs, TxDOT stated.