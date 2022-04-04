AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from the Lakeside Drive exit ramp to the Super 8 Motel from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for grading work on the slope, according to TxDOT Amarillo.

In addition, TxDOT detailed that maintenance crews will conduct patching repairs on Spur 228, north of the I-40 from April 4 to 7. TxDOT advises drivers to prepare to stop for flaggers.

RM 2381 will be closed at RM 1061 (Tascosa Road) on April 4 as work begins to convert the Y-intersection to a T-intersection. RM 1061 will remain open during this phase of construction, which TxDOT stated is expected to last around four weeks.