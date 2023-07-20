(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 20, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced that there will be three open house opportunities for the public to learn about the proposed improvements on Business I-40D Amarillo Boulevard.

The first presentation is scheduled from 2 – 4 p.m. or 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, in the Lecture Hall of Amarillo College’s West Campus.

According to a TxDOT press release, between I 40 West and SW 9th Ave., improvements include modifying existing median cross-overs, reconstructing, removing, and/or relocating, constructing turn lanes, extending the limits of safety illumination, constructing median barriers, and constructing continuous sidewalk or shared use path.

via TxDOT press release

Officials said TxDOT staff will be in attendance to answer any questions regarding the upcoming project.

TxDOT said maps and exhibits that will be on display at the open house presentations will also be available for viewing at TxDOT’s website using the keyword: BI-40D.