AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced on Wednesday new features to its website including, External Crash Dashboards for the public to access.

The dashboards, according to TxDOT, were developed by the Crash Data and Analysis Team in the Traffic Division and will feature the following:

Comprehensive Crash Data Analysis Dashboard

Crash Tree Analysis Dashboard

Pedestrain/Pedalcyclist Fatalities Dashboard

Crash Tree Analysis Pedestrian and Pedalcyclist Injuries

TxDOT added that when you access the website, the new dashboards will be located on the last four bullets under the Crash Data and Records section.