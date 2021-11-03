TxDOT announces multiple road closures in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo will be experiencing multiple road closures due to area repairs on Wednesday, Nov. 3 and Thursday, Nov. 4, according to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo’s twitter page.
The following are road closures in Amarillo, according to TxDOT:
- On Wednesday and Thursday the right and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed for bridge joint repair at Crockett Street, if weather permits.
- Beginning Wednesday, the exit ramp from I-40 eastbound to US 87 northbound (downtown Amarillo exit) will be reduced to one lane for concrete repair replacement.
- On Wednesday, the right shoulder of I-40 eastbound will be closed at the Whitaker, Lakeside, and Pullman bridges from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. while crews pull wire to the bridge lights.