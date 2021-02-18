TxDOT announces Canyon tandem plowing scheduled for Friday afternoon

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation’s Canyon Maintenance Section, will remove snow from the center wall in Canyon from I-27 to Russell Long Boulevard in both directions beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

TxDOT said snowplows will operate in tandem formation, with multiple plows staggered diagonally to cover all lanes and clear the entire roadway in one sweep. Crews will begin south in Canyon then head north towards Amarillo.

Motorists are advised to never pass plows in this formation. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be assisting with traffic control said TxDOT.

TxDOT said all projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events and for the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.