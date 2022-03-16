AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently announced that 2021 was the second deadliest year on the roadways since the department began tracking fatalities in 1940.

According to a news release, TxDOT reported that 4,480 individuals died on Texas roads in 2021. This compares to the 4,701 individuals who died on Texas roads in 1981, the deadliest year in TxDOT’s history.

This comes as motor vehicle fatalities rose more than 18% throughout the United States in 2021. According to the release, fatalities rose in the state of Texas 15% from 2020.

“Driver behavior is one of the causes, but also one of the most important solutions,” Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan said in the release. “This is not blame. These are facts. We all have a role. TxDOT can do more, and we accept that responsibility. The driving public can do more. For instance, in 2021, a total of 1,522 people were killed because of speed, and a total of 1,219 people were killed because they were not wearing a seat belt. These were decisions made by people that could have potentially saved 2,741 lives.”

According to the release, TxDOT is working to fund traffic safety campaigns and grant funds to law enforcement. Officials from the department are also working with researchers to “deploy and study new roadway design features that are proven to save lives,” using crash data to improve areas where drivers are more prone to crashes.