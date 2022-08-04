CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo District announced that it, along with Andrea’s Project, will host a memorial sign dedication on Thursday at 2 p.m. in honor of Carol Marquez.

According to TxDOT, the Canyon Police Department reported that Marquez died in May 2021 after her vehicle was struck by a drunk driver. The sign in her honor will be dedicated at US 87 Northbound before the Country Club Road exit in Canyon.

via the Texas Department of Transportation

The non-profit Andrea’s Project has partnered with TxDOT to establish multiple memorial signs in honor of those who have lost their lives to drunk drivers in the Amarillo and Canyon area. Those signs have included one for Andrea Elizalde, the namesake for Andrea’s Project, as well as one for Morgan Michael in 2021. According to officials for the organization, Andrea’s Project is focused on changing the public’s perception of the dangers of drinking and driving.

Alongside the sign dedication, TxDOT said that it and other officials aim to share “encouraging news” related to the number of drunk driving incidents in the region, but will still focus on the tragic consequences of drinking and driving. Amarillo, for example, was reported by TxDOT to rank fourth in the state of Texas for the most fatality and serious injury crashes caused by alcohol-impaired driving.

via the Texas Department of Transportation

More information on Andrea’s Project can be found on the non-profit’s website, and further traffic safety data is available through the TxDOT online portal.

