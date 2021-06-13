TxDOT Amarillo’s “Know Before You Go” lane closure report for week of June 13-June 19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are the lane closures you need to know about on your weekly commute, according to the Amarillo branch of the Texas Department of Transportation.

On Monday, June 14, TxDOT said, the right shoulder of SH 136 and the right lane of FM 1912 will be closed for crews to perform patching repairs.

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road near Whitaker Road, will be closed daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Monday, June 14. TxDOT told us contractors will be hauling dirt to backfill between the curb, gutter and retaining wall. The work is scheduled to last approximately two to three days.

On Tuesday, June 15, the Texas turnaround on the east side of Lakeside Drive will be closed for crews to pour the bridge deck on three spans of the I-40 eastbound bridge. TxDOT officials added that the closure will last from approximately 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, June 15, the right shoulder of US 87 southbound will be closed near SL 335 (St. Francis Avenue), for crew repair on a sign. TxDOT asked drivers to please move to the left lane when approaching this work zone.

Lastly, TxDOT noted, on Thursday, June 17, keep a look out for crews flagging traffic on RM 1061 at Sierrita de la Cruz River in the Valle De Oro area.

TxDOT reminds drivers to drive with caution and slow down in and through all work zones. All projects are open to change due to weather and other unexpected events. For the latest in area road conditions, click here.