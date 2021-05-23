TxDOT Amarillo’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for May 23-May 29

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are the Amarillo area lane closures you need to be aware of on your weekly commute.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said on Tuesday, May 25, the right lane of US 87 northbound will be closed at FM 1719 (Given Road) for patching repair work.

On Wednesday, May 26, drivers need to be aware of various lane closures on Lakeside Drive at I-40 and the westbound turnaround from 3 a.m. until after noon. Crews will pour the bridge deck at eastbound Lakeside Drive. TxDOT said the lane closure will start with the northbound right lane, then move as follows:

Northbound left lane, turning lane, and the southbound turning lane

Southbound right lane

On Thursday, May 27, Georgia Street will be closed under I-40, for progressive bridge deck pouring operations. TxDOT advised that Georgia Street will be closed one direction at a time, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. This includes the turnarounds.

TxDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time on commutes and plan for detours. Projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency events, unexpected developments and other potential changes.

