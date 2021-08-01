TxDOT Amarillo’s “Know Before You Go” lane closure report for August 1-August 7

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are the Amarillo area lane closures to be aware of on your commute this week, according to the Amarillo branch of the Texas Department of Transportation.

On Monday, Aug. 2, FM 2373 will be closed south of Pantex from US 60 to I-40 for overlay work. TxDOT said drivers will need to take alternate routes.

Also on Monday, Aug. 2, the right lane of southbound Soncy Road will be closed around the area of Westgate Mall for patching repairs, TxDOT said.

Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 2 – 4, department officials added drivers should expect various lane closures on FM 2381 between I-40 and Jim Line for patching repairs.

Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 4 – 6, mill and fill crews will be working on RM 1061, just north of 2381, TxDOT told KAMR. Flaggers will be directing traffic and motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays.

On Thursday, Aug. 5, Loop 434 (River Road) will be closed between Cherry Avenue and Cactus Street for tree trimming and removal.

Additionally, starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, Coulter Street will be closed overnight at State Loop (SL) 335 for pouring the new eastbound State Loop (SL) 335 bridge deck. TxDOT advised Coulter Street will reopen Friday, Aug. 6, by 7 a.m.

Drivers will also need to lookout for mowers along US 87 from 15th Avenue to St. Francis Avenue.

TxDOT advises citizens to drive with caution and slow down through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, click here.

