AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District is set to host an event to educate parents and caregivers on the safety of child car seats at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 27 at 5715 Canyon Dr. in the parking lot of the main building.

The annual “Save Me With a Seat” campaign is part of National Child Passenger Safety Week as TxDOT travels across the state with an “interactive digital truck” to bring attention to the proper use and installment of child care seats.

TxDOT detailed that 46% of all car seats are being misused, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report. The report added that in 2021, 78 children younger than 8 years old died in traffic crashes in Texas while 22 of those deaths were “unrestrained” at the time of the crash.

The report also stated that children ages 8-12 in 2021 died in traffic crashes with 13 “unrestrained” at the time of the crash.

To sign up for a car seat check, visit www.safemewithaseat.org

.