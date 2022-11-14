AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo district recently announced that it will host two open houses, along with a virtual meeting, on Tuesday to provide information and gather public input on proposed road improvements in the area.

According to TxDOT Amarillo, the first open house will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday while the second open house is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Both events will be at Diversity Church located at 5631 Pavillard Drive. A virtual meeting can be accessed here and will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

TxDOT further detailed that the open house will include discussions on the proposed improvements to State Loop (SL) from FM 1719 on Western Street to Echo Street and US 87 from north of Hastings Avenue to the south of Cherry Avenue in Potter County.

Information and content discussion will be the same at both meetings, according to TxDOT, and a project presentation, along with public questions, will be included in these meetings.

Proposed improvements include improving a four-lane roadway along SL 335 to a four-lane divided roadway with ramps, and four direct connectors which would connect to US 87 north of SL 335. In addition, the project would provide a bicycle and pedestrian shared path to each frontage road.