AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District, an #EndTheStreakTX press conference is set to take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Westgate Mall, located at 7701 East Interstate 40.

The conference will mark 22 years of daily deaths on Texas roadways with TxDOT reporting that 79,000 lives have been lost in preventable fatal crashes.

TxDOT detailed that the #EndTheStreakTX campaign aimed to raise awareness about these deaths in Texas along with learning more about the impact that these deaths had on their communities.

David Elizalde, founder of Andrea’s Project, will be the featured speaker at the conference where he will share the story of how he lost his daughter, Andrea, on Easter Sunday in 2019. In addition, Elizalde will explain the steps his family has taken to prevent similar tragedies from occurring.

TxDOT added that the Amarillo Police Department, Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices and other first responders will be in attendance.

TxDOT invited the public to the event where special #EndTheStreakTX bracelets will be given out while supplies last.