TxDOT Amarillo to hold virtual public meeting on I-27 improvements

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – TxDOT Amarillo has announced it will hold a virtual meeting discussing possible I-27 improvements from Western Street to the US 60/87 interchange in Randall County.

On Dec. 10 at 9 a.m., TxDOT reports both a pre-recorded video presentation with both audio and visual components will be available online. Maps and drawings showing the project location and design, tentative construction schedules and other exhibits and information will also be available.

TxDOT says that those without internet access can call 806-356-3200 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process. Formal comments may be provided by mail or email by Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

Says TxDOT, “The proposed improvements consist of adding capacity to a freight corridor by widening I-27 from four to six main lanes (three lanes in each direction), improving ramps and frontage roads, reconstructing and improving bridges over intersecting cross streets and providing bike and pedestrian accommodations from Western Street to just south of Sundown Lane. The purpose of the proposed 10-mile project is to reduce congestion and improve mobility and safety by providing additional roadway capacity. Additionally, this project is proposed to meet future traffic demands due to population growth and increased traffic volumes within Amarillo and in the connection to Canyon.”

Additional right-of-way will be required for the proposed project, says TxDOT, subject to final design considerations.



via https://ftp.txdot.gov/pub/txdot/get-involved/ama/i-27/121020-display-ad.pdf

“Written comments from the public regarding the proposed project are requested and may be submitted by mail to Blair Johnson, P.E., TxDOT Amarillo District Engineer, 5715 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, TX 79110. Written comments may also be submitted by email as described in the notice below. Comments must be received or postmarked by Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. TxDOT will provide written responses to individual comments in a timely manner following the public meeting.” continues TxDOT’s statement.