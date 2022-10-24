AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo District said its maintenance crews have been preparing supplies and equipment leading up to the winter weather season.

According to TxDOT, the National Weather Service is reporting possible thunderstorms across the far southeast but does not expect them to turn severe. A small chance for a snow shower was forecasted across the southwest Panhandle Monday evening, reports the NWS.

TxDOT said its crews are ready with sanders and plows for any chance that snow could accumulate, although ground temperatures are expected to be too warm.

TxDOT continues saying that maintenance crews in the Amarillo District’s 17 counties have prepared equipment and stocked supplies as well as attended a Winter Weather Conference.