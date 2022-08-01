AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo reported that there will be multiple delays and closures on Bell Street due to construction work on Monday.

TxDOT detailed that the right lane of I-40 EB just before Bell Street will be closed on Monday “while crews clean under the underpasses and do slope work at Avondale St.”

The ramp at the I-40 entrance from Bell Street will also be closed as construction on the Avondale Street slope continues, TxDOT noted.

TxDOT advised the community to plan ahead and “Be Safe. Drive Smart” as construction in these zones means heavy traffic.