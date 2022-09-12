AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo reported local road closures on Monday through their social media account.

TxDOT detailed that beginning on Monday, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Grand Street to Pullman due to road patching repairs in the area.

In addition, TxDOT reported that the I-40 westbound entrance ramp from Georgia Street will be closed on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the I-40 westbound entrance ramp from Paramount Blvd. will be closed on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m due to work on the metal beam guardrail fence.

TxDOT continued to advise the community to drive with caution in areas where construction and repairs will be occurring.