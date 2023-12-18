AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo Division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Dec. 18.

According to TxDOT, road closures that will impact traffic around the Amarillo area during the week include:

Monday – Southbound off-ramp to Tascosa Road (RM 1061)

All week – Tascosa Road (RM 1061) will be closed in both the north and southbound lanes from FM 2381 to Coulter Street

Further, TxDOT officials noted that the north and southbound frontage lanes on the SL 335 project are expected to open on Wednesday, from 34th Street to 9th Street.

TxDOT advised that drivers use caution and reduce speeds when traveling through and around work zones, and be aware of personnel and working vehicles on or near the roadways.