AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo Division recently provided the public with driving safety tips as the roads will be filled with drivers during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials with TxDOT reminded the community that during the Thanksgiving week in 2022, “seven vehicle crashes occurred where the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Multiple injuries were also reported in these crashes.”

TxDOT went on to release the following driving safety tips for the public to keep in mind this Thanksgiving:

Designate a sober driver;

Use a rideshare service or taxi;

Take public transportation if needed;

Stay the night;

Call a friend or family member; and

Don’t drink.

Officials advised that those who are planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday should “plan your trip ahead of time and limit your distractions while driving.” AAA reported that an estimated 3.7 million Texans are set to be driving during the holidays.

Visit the TxDOT website to keep up-to-date on current road conditions and closures.