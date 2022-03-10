AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo area will see increased traffic as spring break starts for many this weekend. TxDOT Amarillo is reminding drivers how to travel safely, especially with winter weather on the way.

Sonja Gross, the public information officer for TxDOT’s Amarillo district, said they are in partnership with several local law enforcement agencies over spring break.

“They’re going to be out and about doing their job looking for drunk and distracted drivers, people not wearing their seatbelt,” said Gross. “So you know, buckle up. It saves lives every time and just obey the general rules of the road, be a safe driver, be a smart driver.”

With snow in the forecast, Gross said TxDOT crews have been preparing the roads with brine for pretreatment since Tuesday, wrapping up by Thursday afternoon.

“Moving into Thursday evening when we’re expecting snow, we’ve already got our crew scheduled across the 17-county district. They’re going to be working in shifts around the clock to respond to this winter weather event as needed,” Gross said.

She said their crews will be out checking bridges and overpasses that are prone to freezing, as well as major arterial roads, including interstates, state and federal highways.

“Then of course we’ll be keeping an eye on our farm to market roads as well and if we find any areas that need to be treated, whether they need to be treated with more salt, and ash, sand mixture, whatever it needs to be treated properly for this particular event, that’s what our crews are trained to do and ready to do.”

Gross said before hitting the road, have plenty of gas and make sure your vehicle is ready to go for winter weather.

“During winter weather events like the one we’re about to have, and may have another one next week, we want to remind everyone that if you find yourself in a minor fender bender where you can easily pull your vehicle and safely pull your vehicle off to the side of the road while you’re waiting for law enforcement and other first responders to arrive,” she said.

According to Gross, TxDOT is also minimizing lane closures.

“No new main road closures as we head into spring break because we want to make sure we keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible for everyone out there,” said Gross, who noted Texas has not gone a day without any deaths on roadways in more than 21 years. “So at spring break with more travelers on the roadways, that always increases the risk of wrecks and unfortunately wrecks with fatalities and we hopefully won’t see any of that.”