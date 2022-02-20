AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT):

Overhead Sign Bridge Removal is now postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

POSTPONED: The closure of Helium Road at I-40 scheduled for Saturday, February 19th is postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

HOLIDAY: TxDOT offices will be closed Monday, February 21st in observance of President’s Day.

The right lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday (February 21st, 22nd, and 25th) for pedestrian ramp work.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, crews will be repairing potholes and removing debris throughout Potter County. Watch for mobile operations and prepare to slow down.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, the shoulder of State Loop (SL) 335 eastbound will be closed from US 87 to Glenn Street while workers perform edge repairs

On Thursday, February 24th, the shoulder of SL 335 westbound will be closed from Glenn Street to US 87 while workers perform edge repairs.

Throughout the week, crews will be sealing cracks on Amarillo Boulevard between Grand Street and SL 335. Be prepared to slow down and move over.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.