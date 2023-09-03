AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Sept. 3.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Sept. 3 include:

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, there will be various lane closures on US 87/287 at the NE 15th Ave. bridge for hot mix operation on the shoulders. Officials said this could take two to three days to complete.

Bushland Road from I-40 to FM 1061 throughout the week for patching.

Officials added that the right northbound and southbound lanes of I-27 service will be closed from Hollywood Road to Sundown Lane for edge repair.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.