AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Sept. 24.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Sept. 24 include:

Both directions of US 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Avenue Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

Watch for one lane of traffic at various locations from the intersection of RM 1061 and Amarillo Boulevard to US 385 for hot mix laying and recess pavement marking. The operations are expected to continue through October 31st.

Officials asked drivers to go cautiously and reduce speed through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.