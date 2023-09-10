AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Sept. 10.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Sept. 10 include:

On Monday, Sept. 11,

The right lane of US Highway 87 southbound will be closed from FM 1719 to Central Ave. for various maintenance repairs.

The right lane of Georgia Street northbound under loop 335 will be closed for sidewalk repair.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.