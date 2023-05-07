AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of May 7.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

On Monday, May 8, the left lane of the I-40 Frontage road at S. Bowie Street will be closed for repairs.

On Tuesday, May 9, the left lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions between State Loop (SL) 335 Helium Road and Coulter Street for bridge repair work.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.