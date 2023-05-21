AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of May 21.
TxDOT officials said report that on Monday, May 22, our contractor will begin hot mix overlay work on RM 1061, beginning at the intersection with FM 2381. Lane closures will be in place and traffic will be directed by a pilot car throughout this project. Please find alternate routes, if possible, or expect delays. The project will move to the north for a total of 10.7 miles.
Watch for possible lane closures at the following locations for patching repairs:
- Monday, May 22 Westbound FM 293
- Tuesday, May 23 Westbound, FM 293
- Wednesday, May 24 Northbound RM 2381
- Thursday, May 25 Southbound RM 2381
Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.
