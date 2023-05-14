AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of May 14.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

On Tuesday, May 16 the left lane of southbound I-27 will be closed at Georgia Street, for patching repairs, if weather conditions are favorable.

TxDOT said to watch for various lane closures on Soncy Road at the I-40 intersection for pavement markings.

Watch for lane closures on the southeast quadrant of State Loop (SL) 335 from the BNSF bridge to Georgia Street for grooving work following the polymer overlay.

The shoulder of the westbound I-40 will be closed at the Soncy Road overpass for polymer overlay work.

On westbound of FM 2381, TxDOT said to watch for crews’ shot blasting and milling prior to upcoming polymer overlay work.

Beginning Friday, May 19, our contractor will begin hot mix overlay work on FM 1061, beginning at the intersection with FM 2381. Lane closures will be in place and traffic will be directed by a pilot car throughout this project. Please find alternate routes, if possible, or expect delays. The project will move to the north for a total of 10.7 miles.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.