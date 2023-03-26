AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of March 25.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

Monday morning March 27, our contractor will change the traffic signals at the intersection of State Loop (SL) 335 and Soncy Road from flashing red to fully functional. Drivers should be alert and prepared for this change in traffic flow.

Monday, March 27, watch for various lane closures in both directions on I-40 at Georgia Street, while crews make patching repairs.

On Tuesday morning March 28, traffic will be detoured at SL 335 and Loop 434 while our contractor installs mast arms for new signal poles in this area. The work is expected to take approximately two hours. Drivers traveling eastbound SL 335 will need to use the northbound US 87 frontage road to Willow Creek to Pavillard Drive to get back to SL 335. Drivers traveling westbound SL 335 will be detoured to River Road and then to Willow Creek and back to US 87.

On Wednesday, March 29, the right lane of eastbound I-40 will be closed at the US 287 split for patching repairs.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.