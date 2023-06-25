AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of June 19 include:

On Monday and Tuesday, the US 87 southbound driving lane will be closed from Amarillo Creek to St. Francis for overlay operations.

On Wednesday, the SL 335 northbound driving lane at SH 136 will be closed for patching.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.