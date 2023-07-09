AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of July 10 include:

Various north and southbound lane closures on US 87 service road to clean up intersections.

Various closures on westbound I-40 between South Masterson Road and Lakeside Drive.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.