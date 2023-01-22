AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Jan. 22.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed in the area of Bolton Street for slope and edge repair.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events. DriveTexas.org and the live updating traffic hazard map on MyHighPlains.com can be used to track up-to-date road conditions.