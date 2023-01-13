AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Jan. 15. Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at the Oldham County line for concrete repair;

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed at Nelson Street and I-40 for slope repair;

On Tuesday, FM 1719 will be down to one lane from State Loop 335 to Cherry Avenue for the installation of pavement markings, and drivers are advised to watch for flaggers; and

On Wednesday, the westbound lane of Cherry Avenue will be closed at US 87 for bridge maintenance.

Updates for the Claude Safety Improvement Project include:

Beginning Monday, and continuing for about 30 days, the northbound and southbound lanes of SH 207 will be narrowed to 11 feet in width and shifted to the east for roadway widening, concrete drives, sidewalks, and hot mix asphalt concrete work; and

On US 287, the outside westbound lane will be closed for the construction of a valley gutter, which will take place during off-peak hours toward the end of the 30-day phase of the project.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events. DriveTexas.org and the live updating traffic hazard map on MyHighPlains.com can be used to track up-to-date road conditions.