AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Feb. 5.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

Potter County Maintenance

On Monday, Feb. 6, the southbound lane of North Western Street will be closed at Cherry Avenue for pavement repairs. TxDOT said work will continue in the northbound lane at that same location on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Downtown Interchange

On Monday, Feb. 6, the left and center lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed at the downtown interchange for concrete pavement repair following the morning commute TxDOT said work is expected to be finished by the lunch hour.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at the downtown interchange for concrete repair following the morning commute. Work is expected to be finished by the lunch hour.

State Loop 335

On Monday, Feb. 6, drivers on BI-40 westbound will be detoured south at Soncy Road to the I-40 frontage road to go west on Helium Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the placement of concrete pavement.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the drivers using the right eastbound lane of BI-40 will be detoured south on Helium Road to the I-40 frontage road to the west to Soncy Road to go north. This detour will be in place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.

DriveTexas.org and the live updating traffic hazard map on MyHighPlains.com can be used to track up-to-date road conditions.