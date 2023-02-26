AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Feb. 26.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at Ross Street through the downtown interchange for concrete pavement repairs from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Northbound State Loop (SL) 335/Helium Road will be closed at 34th Avenue on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 1 for mill and fill work. Drivers needing access to I-40 will need to take 34th Avenue to Soncy Road.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.

DriveTexas.org and the live updating traffic hazard map on MyHighPlains.com can be used to track up-to-date road conditions.