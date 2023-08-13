AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Aug. 14.
According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Aug. 14 include:
- Monday – Westbound Western Street exit
- Tuesday – Westbound Western Street on-ramp
- Tuesday – Westbound Bell Street exit
- Wednesday – Eastbound driving lane at Washington Street and I-40
- Wednesday – Eastbound Washington Street on-ramp
Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.
