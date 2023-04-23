AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of April 23.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

On Monday and Tuesday, April 24 and 25, watch for lane closures on SH 136 (Old Fritch Highway) while crews perform scrub seal work.

TxDOT encourages drivers to watch for various lane closures on the I-40 frontage roads in both directions at Soncy Road and Nelson Street and on I-27 at McCormick Road while crews place pavement markings.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.