AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of April 2.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2 : One Westbound lane on LP 335 will be closed over the BNSF Railroad, Georgia, and Western. The lane closure will change between the travel lane and the passing lane as the contractor works on the project. Traffic control will guide motorists through the lane closure.

: One Westbound lane on LP 335 will be closed over the BNSF Railroad, Georgia, and Western. The lane closure will change between the travel lane and the passing lane as the contractor works on the project. Traffic control will guide motorists through the lane closure. Monday, April 3 : I-40 westbound at Ross Street will have a two-lane closure for bridge deck repairs. The left and center lanes will be closed after the morning rush hour and reopen before the lunch rush.

: I-40 westbound at Ross Street will have a two-lane closure for bridge deck repairs. The left and center lanes will be closed after the morning rush hour and reopen before the lunch rush. Tuesday through Friday, April 4-7: On I-40 westbound, there will be various lane closures through the interchange for additional bridge deck and concrete repairs.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.