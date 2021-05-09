Severe Weather Tools

TxDOT Amarillo “Know Before You Go” lane closure report for this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has issued a notice regarding road closures expected for this week.

According to the report:

  • Monday, May 10 and Tuesday, May 11 – the left lane of US 87 southbound will be closed at Amarillo Creek for fog seal operation.
  • Wednesday, May 12 – the shoulder of State Loop (SL) 335 will be closed at Triangle Drive while crew members repair the lights.
  • Monday, May 10 to Friday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed on the east side of Pullman Road for work in the median area.
  • Tuesday, May 11 closures for approximately three months as work progresses on the turnaround and frontage road at I-27 and SL 335 (Hollywood Road):
    • Thunder Road at the I-27 southbound frontage road
    • Ventura Drive at the I-27 northbound frontage road
    • Love’s/Motel 6 driveway the I-27 northbound frontage road
    • The left lanes of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) will be closed in both directions from McMasters Road to Hughes Street while crews construct a detour.

The public should watch for lane closures in both directions of I-27 from Western Street south to the I-27/US 60 split in Canyon, according to the Texas Department.

TxDOT stated that all projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

