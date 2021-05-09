TxDOT Amarillo “Know Before You Go” lane closure report for this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has issued a notice regarding road closures expected for this week.

According to the report:

Monday, May 10 and Tuesday, May 11 – the left lane of US 87 southbound will be closed at Amarillo Creek for fog seal operation.

Wednesday, May 12 – the shoulder of State Loop (SL) 335 will be closed at Triangle Drive while crew members repair the lights.

Monday, May 10 to Friday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed on the east side of Pullman Road for work in the median area.

Tuesday, May 11 closures for approximately three months as work progresses on the turnaround and frontage road at I-27 and SL 335 (Hollywood Road): Thunder Road at the I-27 southbound frontage road Ventura Drive at the I-27 northbound frontage road Love’s/Motel 6 driveway the I-27 northbound frontage road The left lanes of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) will be closed in both directions from McMasters Road to Hughes Street while crews construct a detour.



The public should watch for lane closures in both directions of I-27 from Western Street south to the I-27/US 60 split in Canyon, according to the Texas Department.

TxDOT stated that all projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.










