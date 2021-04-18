TxDOT Amarillo “Know Before You Go” lane closure report for April 18-24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reports FM 245 will be closed from SH 136 to FM 683 for crews to continue road widening work. Traffic will be detoured to FM 293.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 19, TxDOT said lanes will be closed on Lakeside Drive as crews place overhang brackets on bridge beams. Lanes will be closed one at a time, starting with the southbound lane, and move across Lakeside Drive (closing one land and opening the previous lane). This will continue until work progresses across Lakeside Drive.

From Monday, April 19 to Wednesday, April 21, TxDOT advises drivers to watch for various lane closures on I-40 from east of Lakeside Drive to the I-40/US 287 split, for crews to remove the portable concrete traffic barrier.

Crews will begin on I-40 westbound Monday, progress to stripe removal work, and striping work for I-40 eastbound and westbound, to eventually open I-40 to three lanes of traffic in both directions, TxDOT said.

The speed limit in the area is still 50 mph, and TxDOT reminds drivers to be extra cautious of crew members during striping operations. Work operations will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

TxDOT reminds citizens that all projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, click here.