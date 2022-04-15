AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo reported that the intersection of RM 1061 and FM 2381 is set to reopen on Friday after construction was previously announced.

TxDOT detailed in an earlier report that the intersection would be closed as workers converted the Y-intersection to a T-intersection as part of a safety improvement project.

Drivers can get travel information, road conditions and see Amarillo-area traffic cameras here or by calling (800) 452-9292.