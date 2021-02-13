TxDOT Amarillo gives update about road conditions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo said they have been getting ready for this weekend all week by prepping the roads.

TxDOT Amarillo Public Information Officer Sonja Gross said they have pre-treated the roads with sand and gravel and will be out patrolling the roads to see what needs to be treated and how they need to be treated.

She said they will have crews on the road 24/7 during this weather event.

Gross said people need to be on the look out for TxDOT crews, as they come in all sizes of machines and crews.

She said keeping distance between you and TxDOT vehicles allows them to safely do their jobs.

Gross added that with this storm there could be a big problem with ice.

“Remember, bridges and those overpasses are first places on the roadway to freeze, so use extra caution when you are going over those. You may see some slick spots or some wet spots that look like rain, but that could very well be ice,” said Gross.

Gross said it’s important to eliminate all distractions on hand and focus on driving.

Gross said that they are ready and TxDOT will attack this storm as necessary and she hopes everyone else is ready as well.

Gross wanted to reiterate if you don’t have to travel, stay home.