TxDOT Amarillo gives an update on road conditions around the area

Sunday, TxDOT Amarillo provided an update on road conditions and how they are treating the roadways.

At least one lane on both I-40 and I-27 were cleared throughout the day in Amarillo Sunday.

Sonja Gross, the public information officer with TxDOT Amarillo said the weather is something you definitely don’t want to be in.

She said there could be slick spots of ice and snow blowing in certain areas.

Gross said when it came to clearing the roads their first point of concern was the interstate and highways and then the farm and ranch to market roads.

She said that if you can’t stay off the road ways to give yourself extra time to get where you are going to keep you and TxDOT crews safe.

“Anything we can do to keep them safe by staying out of their way so they can keep those roadways clear for our emergency responders that is the best thing we can all do,” said Gross.

Another tip Gross gave was if you are driving to keep your headlights on to make sure other drivers can see you.

Gross said TxDOT Amarillo will be out monitoring road conditions until this weather system is over.

Gross added TxDOT doesn’t have any planned lane closures this week due to the winter weather.