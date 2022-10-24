AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo District announced several events during National Red Ribbon Week from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31 which will teach kids the importance of safety when operating a vehicle or while in the passenger seat.

TxDOT detailed that Traffic Safety Specialist LaViza Matthews will be the guest speaker at several of the educational events.

TxDOT Amarillo released the events for the week:

Tuesday : The car Andrea Elizalde was in before she died on the Dumas Highway due to an impaired driver will be on display at Sam Houston Middle School. Elizalde’s father, the founder of Andrea’s Project, is set to speak to students at the event at 8:15 a.m. The car will be on display at Tascosa High School with Andrea’s Project Board Member Jeff Bara as guest speaker at 11 a.m.

To schedule a car seat installation inspection for National Ribbon Week contact Matthews at 806-3338 or email LaViza.Matthews@txdot.gov.