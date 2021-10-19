TxDOT Amarillo District working to #EndTheStreak of deaths on Texas roadways

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “Do your part, be safe, drive smart.”

That’s the message from the Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation as the agency aims to end the streak of deaths on Texas roadways.

“Sadly, it’s been almost 21 years since we’ve gone one day without a death on Texas roadways,” said Sonja Gross, Public Information Officer for TxDOT Amarillo District. “So, #EndTheStreakTx, that’s our social media awareness campaign that we’re driving home every day, but especially as we get closer to the anniversary.”

That grim anniversary began on November 7, 2000, and Texas has seen at least one death per day on its roadways ever since.

Across the state, Texas sees a daily average of 11.4 deaths on its roads. Locally, we’ve seen sixty-four deaths on area roads so far in 2021. All part of a disturbing trend in the Lone Star State.

But, Gross said, there are a few ways to reduce those numbers.

“This is something that can only be accomplished through engineering, design, education and EMS,” she said. “Those are the four factors we bring up every time to make the public aware of how very serious this is.”

So, what are some steps you can take to keep yourself and other drivers safe?

“You can buckle up,” she said. “We want you to be alive, your family wants you to be a live, your friends want you to be alive, so buckling up is a big part of helping us end the streak here in Texas.”

Gross also urges drivers to slow down. Speed is a big factor in many crashes. Be a friendly driver, put your phone and devices down to reduce distractions, and don’t drink and drive.