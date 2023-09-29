AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo District, officials will host an online virtual meeting for the 2023-2026 Rural Transportation Improvement Program November Revision on Monday.

As noted by TxDOT, the Rural TIP is the first step in producing a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The meeting is intended to provide updates and proposed revisions to the Rural TIP and could impact projects in the Amarillo area, including upgrading US 87 in Hartley and Moore counties from a two-lane to a four-lane divided highway.

The revisions proposed for the US 87 project, according to TxDOT, include increased funding from the 2024 Unified Transportation Program and moving the project in Hartley County to 2025 to group with the Moore County section.

TxDOT detailed that the meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday on this website, which is also where those interested can see further information about the changes to the Amarillo District’s 2023-2026 Rural TIP. Members of the public were encouraged to attend.